This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Sunday, December 8, 2024. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

This day is presented to you with great emotional ups and downs, at first it will begin with great hopes, although later everything could change suddenly. Above all, do not insist on imposing your will, or your needs, on those around you. Risk of strong tensions or conflicts with loved ones.

Taurus

Your love life, and everything related to it, will occupy a very important place throughout this day or at some of its moments. New hopes or new beginnings in love, or you will experience a rebirth after a notable crisis from the past. One way or another, you will move your life forward again.

Gemini

Today you will have to face a favorable and happy day on the outside, although, at the same time, with a lot of instability on the inside. The joy or optimism you show on the outside may not correspond to your true emotional state. Now luck is with you, however, that does not mean you are satisfied or happy.

Cancer

Today a difficult or conflictive day awaits you, from an emotional point of view, due to a sentimental disappointment that you suffered very recently. Additionally, you will have to hide, or disguise, your feelings of pain, because other people need you more at this moment. Life will force you to make a big change in love.

Leo

This will be a lucky day for you, in material, worldly and social matters, but in the depths of your soul the joy or feeling of fulfillment that you will show to others will not be so real. A part of you will feel triumphant, but there is another, much more secret and interior, that will feel emptiness or loneliness.

Virgo

Today you will be able to enjoy a really pleasant and exciting day, even more clearly in the second half. But at the same time it will be a simple day close to your loved ones. A hope is being born inside your heart, but making it come true is not going to be as quick, or as easy, as you now feel.

Pound

Today a day of instability awaits you, or turbulence, in your love life or family, which is not going to start very well at all, but will improve a lot in its second half. Favorable for trips and other leisure or pleasure activities, which will help you forget about worries or future decisions you must make.

Scorpio

This day will be marked by great emotional instability and great desires for change, although you will try not to notice all of this from the outside. The second half of it is going to be much more favorable, because you always bring out the best in yourself in the most difficult moments. Disagreements with your partner or family.

Sagittarius

Luck is with you thanks to the magnificent influence of the Sun, but at the same time you will also feel that the time has come to make decisions or make a big change on a personal level. You always strive to please your loved ones, but now you feel the need to fight for what pleases you most.

Capricorn

It is likely that today you will not enjoy a day as good or as pleasant as you would have liked. At many moments you will have the feeling that everything you want and need most is very far from you, especially when it comes to love and happiness. Outwardly you appear full of plenitude, but that is not the case.

Aquarium

At many moments of this day you may feel like being alone or doing things on your own. You are going to accentuate that independent side that characterizes you so much more. The reality is that you feel good about your loved ones, but bad about yourself, and you are not even sure what the cause is. The afternoon will be a little more pleasant.

Pisces

New dreams and hopes related to love, which will represent a great change or hope for your life, and which will initially be on the right path. Although you should not let your guard down, because your new dream is also going to be full of surprises and everything may be much more difficult than it seems to you now.