The Spanish Marc Soler He shone in the very complicated promotion in Lakes of Covadonga and claimed victory in stage 16 of the Vuelta a España, in which the big winner of the day was the Slovenian Primoz Roglic, who kept up the pace and gave leader Ben O’Connor a ‘hammer blow’.

Stage 16 of the race was somewhat eventful. Return to Spain, The bad news was given by the Belgian Wout van Art who fell during the descent and had to retire while he was the leader of the mountains and in the points classification.

Wout van Aert Photo:Eurosport screenshot Share

Solerwho staged a long breakaway, attacked his teammates in the final meters to claim his third victory in the Return to Spain, who celebrated with tears.

The Spaniard Enric Mas worked for Primoz Roglic in the mountains and could not get away from a Slovenian who kept up the pace just enough to be just 5 seconds away from the red jersey. Ben O’Connor He defended the lead, but suffered in the mountains.

The best Colombian of the day in Lagos de Covadonga was Einer Rubio, who finished in 37th place, more than 7 minutes behind Soler.

Ben O’Connor and Primoz Roglic Photo:Javier Lizon. Efe Share

Rankings

Stage

1. Marc Soler

2. Filippo Zana

3. Max Poole

4. Jay Vine

37. Einer Rubio at 7 min 58 s

General

1. Ben O’Connor 65h 09m 00s

2. Primoz Roglic at 5 s

3. Enric Mas at 1 min 25 s

