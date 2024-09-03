The Spanish Marc Soler He shone in the very complicated promotion in Lakes of Covadonga and claimed victory in stage 16 of the Vuelta a España, in which the big winner of the day was the Slovenian Primoz Roglic, who kept up the pace and gave leader Ben O’Connor a ‘hammer blow’.
Solerwho staged a long breakaway, attacked his teammates in the final meters to claim his third victory in the Return to Spain, who celebrated with tears.
The Spaniard Enric Mas worked for Primoz Roglic in the mountains and could not get away from a Slovenian who kept up the pace just enough to be just 5 seconds away from the red jersey. Ben O’Connor He defended the lead, but suffered in the mountains.
The best Colombian of the day in Lagos de Covadonga was Einer Rubio, who finished in 37th place, more than 7 minutes behind Soler.
Rankings
Stage
1. Marc Soler
2. Filippo Zana
3. Max Poole
4. Jay Vine
37. Einer Rubio at 7 min 58 s
General
1. Ben O’Connor 65h 09m 00s
2. Primoz Roglic at 5 s
3. Enric Mas at 1 min 25 s
