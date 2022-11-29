Culiacán.- Gilberto Salomón Vázquez, better known as ‘La Gilbertona’ appeared publicly to deny the rumors about her death but recognized that he has been sick and even had an operation of a lump in the neck.

The youtuber better known as ‘La Gilbertona’ was angry for the comments about him, and said that they are inventions of content creators who seek to live with videos by taking advantage of their popularity.

In the video named “This is how La Gilbertona walks after her operation”, published on the YouTube channel ‘Morser82’, they explained step by step how the intervention of the woman based in a central neighborhood of Culiacán, Sinaloa was.

The first thing they did was put an ointment “to kill the ball”, that is, to limit the pain in what would come later. She was then given an injection prior to the use of a “white device” that drew fluid from the lump.

On the other hand, in the video published with the title “Denying the rumors that I died and that I have cancer”, on the Facebook account ‘La Gilbertona’, he exploded against those who say that he lost his life as a victim of the disease.

Despite not being in the best moment of his life, the viral character in Mexico was willing to talk, discuss different topics with the effusive style that characterizes him and have fun talking with Pavel Moreno, second voice and accordionist of the group. Northerner Los Alegres del Barranco, who started recording her when she was still known only in the Tierra Blanca neighborhood.