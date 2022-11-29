The theme enunciated in the title of this collaboration is studied both by the science of Psychology as for the Psychiatry. There is an immense amount of information about it for anyone who wants to delve into its content.

Well then, the delusion of persecution, according to the dictionary of lto the Royal Spanish Academy, it means mental confusion characterized by hallucinations, reiteration of absurd thoughts and incoherence. In such a way that it is a disease that results in serious thought disorders of those who suffer from it, and constitutes a characteristic of schizophrenia, which manifests itself as a specific dissociation of the psychic functionswhich leads, in severe cases, to incurable dementia.

The bad thing about the case is that, whoever suffers from this disease, He is unaware of his condition.

In other words, the delusion of persecution constitutes precisely a set of delusional ideas, in which the person who has this mental illness believes that he is being persecuted. That’s why he does all kinds of crazy things to face his delusion.

This problem that manifests itself in a psychopathological alteration, characterized by a series of irrational thoughts. And whoever suffers from it may come to believe that someone is persecuting him to harm him, in the face of which belief he takes absurd measures against those who he considers want to affect him.

Sometimes, a person who suffers from this mental illness manifests, without knowing it, charges of conscience in his delusional thought, because he has done damage that he will never recognize, and he believes that he has the legitimate right to produce it to whoever he believes is persecuting him. At times he takes arbitrary measures that, a person being his right mind, he would never do.

In general, the person who suffers from this mental illness lives with a lot of anxiety and it can seriously affect his life, up to extreme dementia. From where arises the need for his close relatives to lead him to psychiatric treatment, especially if he presents violent symptoms and does not respect people who deserve certain considerations.

Some people who live with delusions of persecution often experience fear, believing that they are being attacked, but never admit their mistakes, never stop to review their own behavior, and believe they are always right.

In general, these types of individuals can be totally unpredictable and even bipolar, since at certain times they are usually pleasant, suddenly changing to the opposite extreme, suddenly transforming into their delusional thinking.

For this reason, it is highly important that a person with these characteristics be treated as soon as possible by a specialist in psychiatry so that they receive a pharmacological treatment that allows them to attenuate their delirium. In some cases, hospitalization may be necessary to contain and protect the sick person from this psychopathology.

For this, it is necessary to be accompanied by someone who does not contribute to his illness, such as flatterers or interested parties, since they are not aware of his delicate condition that, far from helping him, often harm him and even become contaminated, generating Toxic environments when it comes to a work, family, administrative or political climate, even of a social nature. For this reason, it is recommended to review the problematic context that surrounds a person with this type of condition. Said revision will provide them with insights to realize an undeniable reality, although it is enough to observe the face, gestures and certain behavioral traits of the person suffering from delirium to realize it.