Tuesday, August 8, 2023, 11:25



The Civil Guard is investigating the events that occurred in a house in Pozoblanco, in the Cordoba region of Los Pedroches, where the bodies of a woman and a man along with a shotgun have been found.

As the local newspaper Hoy al Día has advanced and the Civil Guard has confirmed, between 8:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. this Tuesday, the agents received a citizen notice about the death of a person inside a house in Pozoblanco .

Appearing in said house, the troops found the bodies of a woman and a man, along with a shotgun, which has opened an investigation to clarify the facts.

The journalists of this newspaper are working to expand and complete this information