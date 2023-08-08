Tuesday, August 8, 2023, 11:25
The Civil Guard is investigating the events that occurred in a house in Pozoblanco, in the Cordoba region of Los Pedroches, where the bodies of a woman and a man along with a shotgun have been found.
As the local newspaper Hoy al Día has advanced and the Civil Guard has confirmed, between 8:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. this Tuesday, the agents received a citizen notice about the death of a person inside a house in Pozoblanco .
Appearing in said house, the troops found the bodies of a woman and a man, along with a shotgun, which has opened an investigation to clarify the facts.
