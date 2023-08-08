Roskomnadzor: blocking “gray” SIM cards is needed to prevent fraud

In early August, Roskomnadzor began to demand that telecom operators block the so-called “gray” SIM cards. This means that up to seven million SIM cards can be blocked in Russia in August. With the help of blocking, the department plans to fight fraudsters and telephone terrorists.

What are gray SIM cards?

“Gray” SIM cards are cards that are not issued to their owner, explained Head of the Department of Telecommunication Systems of the National Research University “Moscow Institute of Electronic Technology” (NIU MIET) Alexander Bakhtin.

In our country, according to the law, SIM cards must be issued according to the passport. “Gray” SIM cards are tied to some other people, not to the owner himself, who owns it. That is, we get some “gray” people who use cards not according to their documents. Although the law requires that each SIM card be tied to a passport Alexander BakhtinHead of the Department of Telecommunication Systems, NRU MIET

However, these include not only SIM cards bought on the street, but also corporate cards, said Denis Kuskov, CEO of the Telecom Daily agency.

How many gray SIM cards are there in Russia?

According to Telecom Daily, about 6.5-7 million gray SIM cards are used in Russia. At the same time, leading analyst of Mobile Research Group, telecom expert Eldar Murtazin named a much smaller number: 2 million. “Against the background of 200 million active SIM cards, this is about 1 percent, even less than a percent. That is, the situation is not very critical,” Murtazin said.

Photo: Maya Zhinkina / Kommersant

Why did you decide to fight against “gray” SIM cards?

“Grey” SIM cards are very convenient for scammers, because they do not allow you to identify the subscriber, Alexander Bakhtin emphasized. “You cannot determine whether Ivanov called you or Petrov, because the SIM card is not tied to a specific person, and this is very convenient for fraudulent schemes,” the specialist emphasized.

With this agreed and Chairman of the Board of the Digital Economy Development Fund German Klimenko. It was with the existence of “gray” SIM cards that he linked the fact that Russians regularly encounter spam and calls from scammers.

Spam is getting very cheap: they take 40 or 100 SIM cards, plug them into the modem, and they start calling everyone in bulk, making a million calls German KlimenkoChairman of the Board of the Digital Economy Development Fund

At the same time, Denis Kuskov said that out of the entire mass of “gray” SIM cards, no more than 5 percent were originally purchased for illegal actions. Most of these SIM cards are corporate cards that were not designed in the right way. He added that the owners of a huge number of “gray” cards bought them to register on various sites in order to avoid spam.

See also President of Ecuador travels to the US to treat his skin cancer All SIM cards sold in Russia are absolutely official, officially imported, created by operators, registered in systems, and so on. There are cards in which there is no exact passport data. Moreover, very often we immediately begin to imagine such a cliché that these are some kind of scammers, here they are buying such SIM cards for other people’s passports, for fictitious passports. There are certainly such SIM cards, but there are very few of them. Eldar MurtazinLead Analyst at Mobile Research Group

How will the blocking work and can it be avoided?

When the telecom operator receives a list of numbers with outdated data from Roskomnadzor, it will have to notify the subscriber within three days. “We inform customers as widely as possible about the need to go through data reconciliation: using SMS, notifications in your personal account or push notifications,” Tele2 said.

After that, the owner of the SIM card will have 15 days to enter his data. This can be done in the communication salon, in the operator’s application or on the State Services portal.

Photo: Maya Zhinkina / Kommersant

If the subscriber ignores this requirement, the SIM card will be blocked, and the contract for it can be terminated unilaterally. Beeline added that in this case, a person risks losing his number: after the termination of the contract, someone else can take it.

See also Kissing and hugging your child is not spoiling him, it is betting on a parenting model based on affection At the same time, Denis Kuskov considered that only a small number of subscribers could have significant problems with blocking numbers. According to him, we are talking mainly about older people who may encounter difficulties if necessary to confirm data via the Internet or a personal appeal to a communication salon.

Why did Roskomnadzor take up “gray” SIM cards?

The department explained that their blocking is needed primarily to prevent fraud, telephone terrorism and other offenses. In Roskomnadzor addedthat, according to the law “On Communications”, operators must identify subscribers “or stop providing communication services for users of SIM cards for which there is no information about subscribers in the operator’s databases or they are out of date.”

Telecom operators have already provided data on 216.7 million customers – that is, about 65 percent of the active subscriber base. Of these, 4.4 percent contain violations, emphasized in Roskomnadzor. They also added that operators verify information and update data

Telecom operators were also reminded that the discovery of “gray” SIM cards may threaten them with administrative liability under Article 13.29 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (“Failure to fulfill the requirements for concluding contracts for the provision of communication services”). The amount of the maximum fine under this article is 500 thousand rubles.