Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 2:01 p.m.



The Ministry of the Environment has decided to deduct 27,245 euros from the contract for the collection of plant biomass and cleaning of the beaches of the Mar Menor, awarded last June for more than 1.1 million euros to the Temporary Union of Companies (UTE) formed by European Transport of the Campo de Cartagena and Apideco.

The order, published in State Contracting, orders that payment on July 18 not be contemplated because no work was done. The contractual agreement was formalized on July 19, so the workers could not start 24 hours earlier. Hence, at the proposal of the Ministry’s Contracting Service, one working day is deducted from the UTE, equivalent to more than 27,200 euros.

In other words, Environment assumes that the contract was valid between July 19 and August 31, the latter date being immutable. In fact, the document contemplated the possibility that if the collection of biomass or cleaning of the coastal strip of the Mar Menor began after April 1, 2023, the period and the amount would be reduced proportionally and it would be taken as start date of formalization of the contract. In conclusion, by not working on the 18th, the company does not have to be paid that day.