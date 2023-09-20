vMany of the pictures that have been sent out from Madrid to the world since Tuesday are similar in their choice of motifs. Sometimes you can see the Estadio Santiago Bernabeú, sometimes the Paseo del Prado, the boulevard of the Spanish capital. Or, also very popular: the silver handle pot, weighing eight kilograms and 74 centimeters high, which the winner of the Champions League receives. Various copies of it can be admired in the museum of the Real Madrid football club, a place of pilgrimage for this sport, which is currently particularly popular with onlookers from Berlin.

Real Madrid versus Union Berlin, Champions League, first matchday. You still have to get used to it, even so shortly before the game that will be played this Wednesday (6.45 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and on DAZN). Almost 4,000 Berliners traveled to Madrid, a pilgrim atmosphere, ever since the draw was made. Union could easily have distributed 15,000 tickets, but in European competition only five percent of the total contingent is allowed for guests’ fans.

Most supporters traveled to Madrid knowing that they probably wouldn’t see a game like this again any time soon. If ever again. This applies to the entire club. Even the injured or non-nominated players flew along. On Tuesday, two planes carrying 1. FC Union employees took off for Spain.

The Berliners are taking part in the most important European club competition for the first time, Real are the record winners. Toni Kroos has played more games in the Champions League than Union’s entire squad. Overall, this squad is worth about as much as Real’s injured attacker Vinicius. So much for the contrasts.







At least Gosens is in shape

The game is definitely an experience from Berlin’s perspective, but it comes at a bad time in terms of sport. Things haven’t gone well in the Bundesliga recently, with two defeats in a row at the beginning of 2022. Six points from four games only mean a moderately successful start. Union had no chance against Leipzig (0:3), but against Wolfsburg (1:2) an unusually large number of mistakes crept into the game. Some things don’t fit yet. The high-quality and, by Union standards, very expensive additions struggle with adaptation problems, apart from Robin Gosens.

He was one of the few in the squad to have already played in the Champions League; at the beginning of June he played in the final against Manchester City wearing an Inter Milan jersey. He then moved to Union Berlin, also because he expected greater attention in the Bundesliga in relation to his ambitions in the national team.



Impressive backdrop: Toni Kroos at the Santiago Bernabeu

:



Image: Reuters



He has scored three goals since then and Gosens is Union’s strongest player. In recent days he has been in demand as an advisor due to his international experiences. “In the Champions League, every single mistake is punished even more than in the Bundesliga,” he says. A sentence as arbitrary as it is true. That’s how it is when the level rises towards the highest level.







Union is just an outsider in the group with Real, Italian champions SSC Napoli and Sporting Braga. Third place and the associated continued play in the Europa League would be considered a success. The experience and financial aspects of the competition are more important than the result in Madrid. Union receives around 15 million euros for participation alone. For every win there are almost three million euros, a draw is still worth 930,000 euros.

A lot of money for a club that was promoted to the Bundesliga just four years ago and sees the Champions League more as a trip to another world than as everyday life. “These are unique experiences, not everyone is allowed to do that,” says Gosens about the coming weeks. The three home games are all sold out. Due to the larger capacity, they will be held in the Olympic Stadium and not in the Alte Försterei. Players and fans will still have to get used to this.