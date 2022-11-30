Tijuana Baja California.- Three men and a woman were arrested. having arrest warrants against him for crimes of dispossession, drug dealing and family violence in Tijuana, Baja California.

Consuelo “N” was arrested when she had a arrest warrant for the crime of dispossession on Cerro Colorado street in the Vista Encantada neighborhood in Tijuana.

Jairo “N” was arrested on Hacienda Calafia street in the Patriotismo neighborhood for the crime against health in the modality of drug dealing on the side of possession of the psychotropic drug called methamphetamine.

The third detainee is Marco Antonio “N”, who was seized on “E” street in the Rubio neighborhood in Tijuana for the crime of drug dealing.

Finally, Miguel Ángel was arrested on Insurgentes boulevard and Vía Rápida Oriente for the crime of domestic violence.

Elements of the State Investigation Agency (AEI) detained these four people who were informed of the reason for their capture and made available to the trial judge at the Tijuana Provisional Detention Center.