GIn Group C of the preliminary round of the soccer World Cup, green is only the color of futile hope. All is lost for the green-white fans from Saudi Arabia and the green-white-red Mexicans after three games in the finals in Qatar. In a highly dramatic final matchday on Wednesday evening, Mexico won 2-1. But that wasn’t enough to move past Poland, who lost 2-0 to Argentina in the parallel game, and come second in the World Cup round of 16 against world champions France (4 p.m. CET in the FAZ live ticker for the World Cup) next Sunday . Despite a number of chances, Mexico ended up missing a goal to progress.

Mexico’s defender Edson Álvarez could hardly hide his disappointment after the final whistle: “It’s a hard blow, there are no words for it. The team wanted it from the first minute, we had a lot of chances and chances to score goals. Unfortunately we couldn’t use it, of course it leaves a very bitter taste.” Saudi Arabia’s coach Hervé Renard also admitted after the final whistle: “We were never in the game. Mexico played a very good game, with high intensity. The result doesn’t reflect the game.”

From the beginning, a game developed, accompanied by the deafening singing of the almost 85,000 fans, in which both teams ran forward. The starting position left them little choice. A draw could be enough for Saudi Arabia, but the Mexicans, who had to do without the injured captain Andrés Guardado, were not enough to qualify for their eighth round of 16 in a row. Since the 1994 tournament in the USA, “El Tri” has always reached the knockout stage – and, curiously enough, was eliminated in the first game. That can no longer happen to Mexico.

Alexis Vega had his first big chance in the third minute when he ran towards the goal after a fine pass, but failed because goalkeeper Mohammed al-Owais rushed out. The Saudi fans cheered wildly. It went on like this at first. On the other side, Mohamed Kanno circled a free kick just over the goal (13th minute). Mexico’s Luis Chávez placed his volley too centrally, straight into the arms of the Saudi keeper (23′). Orbelín Pineda’s attempts also lacked precision (25th and 27th).

Suddenly, the Mexican substitute captain and goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa appeared in the opposition half. Not to take matters into their own hands on offense, but to explain to colleagues how they could do better in one of the injury stoppages where a Saudi had to be treated. But the advice of the veteran didn’t help at first. Pineda’s next shot also went just wide because it was deflected (41′). The same applied to Ali al-Hassan’s header in front of the goal of “player-coach” Ochoa (45+6).







Chávez’ dream goal and anxious waiting

However, things went better right after half-time. After a corner, Cesar Montes extended the ball elegantly with his heel, Henry Martín just put his foot down in the middle and celebrated the 1-0 (47th). With Argentina taking the lead at Stadion 974 at the same time, the Mexicans were level on points with Poland but had a goal difference two goals worse. Still.

Just five minutes later the ball flew back into the Saudi goal – and how! Luis Chávez flicked a free kick into the top corner to make it 2-0. A little later, the Mexican fans were screaming again (56′). First about Hirving Lozano’s goal, then about referee Michael Oliver’s decision: Offside! When Martin fell in the penalty area, the supporters demanded a penalty, but the Englishman decided again against Mexico (65′).







Good news came a little later from nearby Doha. Argentina had increased to 2-0. That meant Mexico were now tied not just on points but on goals. Four points, 2:2 goals, plus a 0:0 in a direct duel – and now? In this case, the regulations of the world association provide for the fair play comparison as a decision. With Mexico having seven yellow cards but Poland just five, it would take one more goal to go past and avoid further bookings if they were to progress down this odd path.

But the Mexicans were unable to capitalize on the large gaps in their defense against the Saudis, whose strength had visibly slackened. Martín volleyed the ball over the goal (70′). Chávez was also unable to get past the goalkeeper with a flick (73′), similar to Pineda (76′). It seemed only a matter of time before another goal was scored amid loud cheers from the Mexican fans, but time was ticking. “When we made it 2-0, we had the feeling that we were very close, unfortunately that wasn’t the case,” said goalscorer Chávez. “We didn’t do enough in the other games.”

Shortly before the end, the ball was actually in the net of the Saudis. But Uriel Antuna started too early. The semi-automatic offside technique recognized immediately: This goal had been scored illegally (87th). In the seven-minute stoppage time, a goal was actually scored – but by Salem al-Dawsari for Saudi Arabia on the other side of the pitch (90+5). Even now, only one goal was needed for Mexico to progress. Because then the more goals scored with the same goal difference and no longer the fair play rating would have been decisive.

But nothing really happened anymore. It was the final appearance of the finals in Qatar for both of them in the Lusail final stadium. Argentina will meet Australia in the round of 16 on Saturday (8 p.m. CET in the FAZ live ticker for the World Cup), Poland will face France. And the hope of the green fans is gone.