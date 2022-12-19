Interim technician promoted to head of Argentina, Lionel Scaloni became world champion this Sunday, giving the ‘Albiceleste’ its third star.

Now, the modest and discreet pilot of the Scaloneta is already a legend among Argentine coaches.

Being compared to a simple bus driver where the fans, initially defiant, would be invited to get on with the successes, sums up the unexpected trajectory of this former international defender, former assistant to Jorge Sampaoli at the 2018 World Cup.

Because Scaloni (44 years old), a native of Rosario as Lionel Messi, He had to convince the skeptics and especially the stars of the national team before establishing himself as the third coach to take Argentina to the top of the world, after César Luis Menotti (1978) and Carlos Bilardo (1986).

Contrary concepts

However, the DT does not like to be the protagonist and the concept of Scaloneta makes him feel “uncomfortable”, he said, although he thanked the passionate fans for their “affection”.

“Emotion is part of our culture, of everything that can be experienced in Argentina,” he reflected on Saturday before the final. “Soccer is a sport but in Argentina, although it is difficult to understand, it is much more than a sport.”

Several were the journalists and media that when he was appointed did not endorse DT.

And despite the results, Scaloni did not have the support of the ‘heavyweights’ of the media in Argentina.

