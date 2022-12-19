Covid-19, unvaccinated cancer patients are likely to die 3 times more than vaccinated

For cancer patients who have not undergone the anti-Covid vaccination, the risk of death is 2-3 times higher than for those who have been vaccinated. The data emerges from a study presented in the volume “The numbers of cancer in Italy 2022”, conducted in Friuli-Venezia Giulia and in the province of Reggio Emilia.

The results of this study indicate that the anti-Covid vaccination is a “necessary tool to be included in the complex of oncological therapies aimed at reducing the risk of death”.

Risk of death in case of positivity

Regarding the risk of being hospitalized and dying from Covid-19, another study conducted in Veneto confirmed that cancer patients had a higher chance of being hospitalized. The figure is 56.6 percent against 34.4 percent of “normal” patients. The risk of dying from Covid, on the other hand, rose to 147 percent against 4.5 percent of the general population.

Overall, in Italy, the pandemic has caused an increase in the mortality of cancer patients, especially in males, in old age, with cancer diagnosed for less than 2 years and in haematological cancers. The pandemic also caused a drop in new diagnoses in 2020, partly linked to the interruption of cancer screenings.

For many tumor sites, these slowdowns in activity have caused a shift from early to more advanced forms. The geographical position of the patients also played a fundamental role on this figure, correlated to the different attitudes to participation in screening programs and to the “recovery” capacity of the health system.

Tumors are on the rise

A survey conducted by the Italian Group of Mammary Pathology and the Digestive System Pathology Study Group of the Italian Society of Pathological and Cytological Anatomy has also been updated to 2021. There is an increase in cases of breast and colorectal cancer operated on in 2021 compared to 2020. And an increase in the percentage of early stage cancers, confirming a resumption of cancer screening activity.