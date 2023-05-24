Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 10:19



Updated 10:35 a.m.

What happened in Melilla with voting by mail seems not to be just an exclusive practice of the autonomous city. Apparently, it would also be being done in Vega Baja. This is confirmed by the Bigastro Socialist Party which, according to what THE TRUTH has been able to learn, this Wednesday morning has filed a complaint against the current mayor and PP candidate, Teresa Belmonte. They accuse her of alleged electoral crimes and prevarication derived from an alleged purchase of votes by mail through payments and intimidation of various residents of the municipality, many of them dependent on social assistance.

Bigastro’s PSOE assures that this is a fact that they have been investigating since the last elections when, they say, the vote by mail increased from about 30 usual votes to more than 170, after witnessing for days unusual activity on the part of the Government team in Post Office.

Likewise, the PSOE of the town, they recount in their complaint, has been registering again for weeks the continued presence of Nuria Andreu, current Councilor for Social Services of the City Council, at the Post Office, where they assure that they were able to see inside her bag a large number of votes already prepared. To the activity of this councilor is added, they add, the repeated assistance of one of the trusted advisers of the Mayor’s Office, José Manuel Espinosa, as well as other collaborators of the PP.

Along these lines, the Socialist Party says it has received numerous alerts from residents, advising that the Department of Social Services is threatening them with losing the aid they receive if they do not vote by mail in favor of the current mayor and candidate for the pp.

“It would therefore be an abuse of power in which, through intimidation and fear, the most vulnerable and needy people in the municipality would be coerced to buy their vote by granting social assistance,” denounced the Socialists.

The socialist candidate, Carmen Sánchez, assures that it is not her intention to put Bigastro in this position, but that they cannot “tolerate seeing how people with a high dependence on aid are allegedly intimidated to be able to live.” “If what the neighbors are telling us is proven, it would be not only a crime but completely immoral and base conduct,” she adds.

For all these reasons, the Socialist Party has filed a tax complaint against the mayoress, the councilor for Social Services and the aforementioned adviser to the City Council. In their letter, they request an exhaustive investigation of the images recorded by the security cameras at the Bigastro Post Office, as well as a certification of the percentage of voting by mail on May 28 compared to the past elections of 2019 and 2015. .