Evelyn is only 9 years old, her mother and wife of Bruce Willis wanted to tell what she did at school in her spare time

The wife of Bruce Willis shared another update on the well-known actor’s health condition. Emma Heming’s words, in a series of Instagram stories, moved everyone.

Credit: Emma Heming – Instagram

A first diagnosis for the actor had arrived in 2022: aphasia. But further scrutiny led to the harsh and sad reality. Bruce Willis is affected by frontotemporal dementia.

Wife Emma Heming wanted to tell the world what their 9-year-old daughter did, Evelyn.

I have to tell you this story and I will try to do it without crying. Because when Evelyn told me what she had done, I was a real puddle.

In her spare time at school, the 9-year-old researched frontotemporal dementia and found that people with it can become “severely dehydrated“. So, he thought well of informing his mother.

When Emma asked her how she knew, little Evelyn replied:

I was in school that day and had some free time and started looking up some fun facts about dementia.

Bruce Willis’ wife continued in her heartwarming video:

It’s certainly not a funny thing, but it’s kind of funny to note that she really is her father’s daughter. They both love this kind of stuff. So I said, ‘Okay, Evelyn. We will always make sure Dad has a bottle of water on hand. Thanks for letting me know.

Emma concluded by emphasizing how important it is learn about the disease of a loved one. A 9-year-old girl who in her free time sought information about her father’s dementia. Children are wonderful and have so much to teach us.

On several occasions, the actor’s wife has thanked all the doctors and experts who are helping her in this period to find out about Bruce’s illness and to understand how to take care of him in the best of ways.