“It looks like the work of El Escorial and, when it seemed that the City Council had finally taken seriously the rehabilitation of Antonete Gálvez’s house, we see with despair that the works stop again.” This was explained yesterday by the spokesman for the association for the defense of the heritage of the Torreagüera Bicihuerta garden, Raúl Jiménez, who denounced that, “suddenly”, the company that the City Council had hired to strengthen the walls had stopped working. The Governing Board of the Murcia Consistory approved this action in mid-July 2021, for which an investment of more than 70,000 euros had been planned. They were to serve as the basis for a later rehabilitation project of the house where the distinguished Murcian cantonalist lived.

“With everything that is raining these days, I don’t think the walls are going to last much longer while they decide what they are going to do and then there will be nothing to rehabilitate,” Jiménez stressed and lamented that thousands of euros are being thrown away.

Sources from the Heritage Department explain that the works were suspended “due to the processing of a modified file to see how the wall is held.” They added that they are looking for “a technical solution, to see how to hold the wall, because these actions are generating problems compared to what was initially planned.”