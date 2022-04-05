With the premiere of season 2 “Pasión de gavilanes”, viewers have been following each of the chapters of the plot, which not only has the return of the Reyes brothers and the Elizondo sisters, but also the presence of new characters.

In recent chapters we have seen that the Elizondo Kings have had ups and downs: Sarita away from Franco and Jimena and Oscar together, but distanced at the same time. However, who were united were Juan and Norma, at least until episode 34 where brother Reyes was seen kissing Rosario Montesone of the villains of the first part.

Advance of “Passion of hawks” 2, chapters 36

What will we see in chapter 36 of “Passion of hawks” 2?

The preview allows us to see Rosario talking to Andrés and affirming that he will continue behind Juan David, son of Juan and Norma. On the other hand, we see Muriel, the singer’s daughter, near her to the eldest of the Elizondo Kings, telling him that her relationship with her mother should not affect her romance.

So too Juan talks with Alvin, who is interested in Normal Elizondo. “It is a very real and true feeling. I am reciprocated”, says the new character of “Pasión de gavilanes” 2.

When does chapter 36 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere?

Chapter 36 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premieres live this Tuesday, April 5 on Telemundo.

Where to see “Passion of hawks 2” ONLINE?

For the United States: “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premieres its chapters on Telemundo. Audiences also have the option to watch the episodes after they air live on Peacock. However, this NBC Universal streaming service is only available in certain locations. Check if your country has access at Peacock.com.

For Spain: “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiered on Wednesday, February 16 on Telecinco and broadcasts new chapters every Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. In addition, it has daily reruns on Divinity at 8:00 p.m.

What time to see “Pasión de gavilanes 2” on Telemundo?