A under 11 years of age who took pills at his school in Independencia, district of Lima (Peru), due to an apparent viral challenge, died after several hours of being brain dead. The girl was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit for two days at the Cayetano Heredia hospital.

(It may interest you: Mom complains to her son for taking his girlfriend to eat and not her)

The family lawyer, Mario Arribas, confirmed that the death of the minor occurred at 4 in the morning this Wednesday. In addition, he affirmed that the Imperio del Tahuantinsuyo educational center, would have incurred several crimes, one of them is serious culpable injurywho has a custodial sentence of six years.

“Now that he’s passed away, we are in a culpable homicide due to the non-observance of the profession and work ruleduty of care, ”said the robed man for América Noticias.

(Also: Video: the uncomfortable moment that Arcángel spent when he was searched by the Peruvian Police)

He also stressed that The school intends to “erase the traces of the crime and its effects”.

“They are saying that there were no cameras and then that there were partials. There is another crime, since The girl was taken to a medical post and due to an administrative issue they did not want to attend herthe factor is time in that case, ”he explained.

(Also: Two European tourists are expelled for taking nude photos in Machu Picchu)

Regarding what the minor would have ingested, the lawyer pointed out that initially it was said that it was a medication for commercial use, however, the substance that affected the minor has yet to be confirmed.

“That expertise will be determined by legal medicine.” “Now it is known, still unconfirmed, because there is no document that corroborates it 100%, that it was due to ecstasy,” she pointed out.

More news of your interest:

– She summoned her boyfriend to a “romantic surprise” to hand him over to hitmen who killed him

– He is innocent, his house was left inside a prison and he has been living as a prisoner for 27 years

– Man who committed femicide in Peru and fled to Bogotá could be deported

EL COMERCIO (Peru) / GDA