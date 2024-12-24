The figure of the Child Jesus, decapitated in the Bethlehem of the Plaza de San Marcelo in León capital

12/23/2024



Updated 12/24/2024 at 08:30 a.m.





With the head torn off. This is how the figure of the Child Jesus emerged this Monday from the Bethlehem portal located in the Plaza de San Marcelo in León, capital. The Local Police are already investigating the events.

Municipal sources consulted by Europa Press have indicated that everything points to an act of vandalism. Furthermore, according to what they point out, who or who ripped off the Child’s head, as well as the way of doing it, remains recorded by security cameras located in the vicinity of the central square of the Leonese capital.

The same sources have indicated that the vandalized figure will be restored and placed in its original place “soon”, after the damage caused on the eve of Christmas Eve, the central moment of Christmas celebrations.