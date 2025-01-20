

01/20/2025



Updated at 9:49 p.m.





Donald Trump assumed his second term as president of the United States in a symbolic ceremony at the Capitol, marking his return to the White House after four years. During his inauguration speech, he proclaimed the beginning of a “golden era,” reaffirming his commitment to the vision of ‘America First.’ We review the event with David Alandete and Javier Ansorena, correspondents in the United States.

Trump’s return to the presidency generates great expectation and division. While some of his followers celebrate his return, legal experts have already pointed out that some of his proposals, such as modifying the interpretation of the Constitution, could be unconstitutional. The challenges and debates over his management, especially on key issues such as immigration and the economy, mark the beginning of a new era in American politics, the impact of which remains to be seen.

All episodes of “The ABC News” can be found on the main audio platforms, such as Spotify , Ivoox , Apple Podcasts , Amazon Music and We could.