-How good your president’s braking pass has been for me.-Junior’s?-Who’s it going to be, quillo! You would more like it to be his father’s, with less hair and much more bad temper.-Don José María. These eyes will not see him as president again. And don’t think I have any desire left for him to come back either. Let’s see if the third way, with the one who carries the paddle and snuggles with the sheep in the doorway, activates a little. -I told you that it has been great for me. My brother-in-law, the Sevillón, doesn’t come into my house on Christmas Eve this year. -But if you then spend the entire Christmas afternoon with him…-But it makes me sad. What if the prawns are not from Huelva, nor the prawns from Sanlúcar and the ham, much less from Aracena. You have to see the note, which only brings baskets of frozen Russian salad. Let him eat them at home with all his… -Hush, you’re talking about the in-laws and the devil is responsible for that. And your wife doesn’t say anything? – I have told her that Sevilla’s breakup of relations with Betis cannot be ignored. In fact, it is your club that has broken up with mine. My brother-in-law from Sevillón will have a lot to thank his president… Let him invite him to salad! -The truth is that I don’t understand anything. Both teams wanted to have fun. Pinch under the table to see who jumped first. -Stop pinching because at Christmas I always get silly. -But what a way to make a fool of yourself. In the end, we have a much larger waist. We get along like hell even though we rant about each other for half an hour a day. – Sevillanía, compadre. You have it or you don’t have it, you don’t get it by bragging about it. The truth is that I feel a little sorry for the kid. He has fought with every living Christ and at this time I think he is going to have to toast the wall. -He will take his protégé Víctor Orta to dinner. If he puts gel on as a punishment, on a day like this he will rub the kid with a buttered loin before giving him a sandwich. -Let them have dinner as stiff as your brother-in-law, let’s see if they leave something for signings.-Betis is not about to throw away the money either. house through the window And on top of that, Gatinho doesn’t score a goal against Puerta la carne. -The truth is that our forwards are to be exchanged. -No changes or returns are allowed. -You look like a page collapsed with Black Friday. -I don’t buy there. The magic of going for the Kings on the morning of the Parade has been lost. I really want to run, quillo.-You run more risk than Agoumé taking the ball.-I’m the Isco of this. I knock and I go. Many years of experience. The only downside is that by January 5th the extra has flown, like those Lo Celso passes that Bakambu doesn’t finish. -Every time you say Bakambu I feel like having a coffee… -Your death, damn it. -Don’t worry. bites. If I start talking about the mataos on my team, I won’t eat a shrimp tonight. -Do you think Navas peels the shrimp or is his mother still in charge? -Leave it to Jesusito, all that remains is for him to decorate my Nativity scene this year. He has already cried for the rest of 2024 and 2025. Let’s drink to him! -And to Isco and Lo Celso! -You have already cut my body. -And what you have left, compadre, what you have left…

#Orsay #breakup #relationships #table #Christmas #Eve