The Civil Guard withdrew on the morning of this Friday a batch of antigen tests that were being sold in a supermarket in Cieza at a price of 5.50 euros. According to Spanish regulations, these items can only be dispensed in the health field.

The alarm was raised by a neighbor from Cieza who, after finding out, went to this supermarket to purchase one of these tests. Immediately afterwards, he went to the Civil Guard barracks to file the corresponding complaint.

Antigen test ad that was advertised on social media.



This is a consignment of 250 units originating in Germany, as stated in the complaint filed by this man. In their defense, the owners of the establishment indicated that they were unaware that they could not sell the tests in their supermarket and, in fact, they put several ads on social networks advertising the sale “to spend a more peaceful dinner with the family.”

The Civil Guard has launched an investigation to find out the scope of the sales made, while reminding residents that this material, and according to Spanish regulations, can only be dispensed in pharmacies or health centers.