Pecco Bagnaia took four wins during the 2021 season and finished second in the overall standings, having proved he could be Fabio Quartararo’s main rival for the title. Although the fight between the two never peaked, as El Diablo became champion two races to go, they both showed respect for each other on every occasion.

Falling in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix when he was in the lead, the Ducati rider actually handed the title to Quartararo, but he was one of the first to congratulate the Yamaha rider as soon as he entered the pit lane. He also always maintained that Fabio deserved the title more than he could.

In general, the new generation of riders has aroused less controversy and less controversy between them, the rivalries of the past are now a distant memory, if we think of those between Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo, Marc Marquez, Casey Stoner, Sete Gibernau and Max Biaggi .

Motorsport.com asked Bagnaia if he expected the rivalry with Quartararo to be as positive as it actually was, the Ducati rider replied: “I think our sport is changing, because years ago it wasn’t like that. I think we are experiencing a great page in MotoGP, because respect is always the main thing. More than ever, I believe that respect is the most important aspect “.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The respect that Bagnaia has received from his colleagues has also extended to the Ducati garage, thanks to his teammate Jack Miller. At the end of the season, the Australian had declared that he would help Pecco in the fight for the title, if there was a way. So he did in Austin, when Pecco finished in third position.

Speaking of the atmosphere in the Ducati garage, Bagnaia added: “I think we have created something great in the garage, because the atmosphere is always very calm. We collaborate a lot and this certainly helps us in our work, because at times he tried different tires, I tested other things and, at the end of the session, we commented on what we were doing ”.

“I think Jack is a great teammate, because this was already the third year we spent together. We have known each other since 2011 and have a good relationship. We are two intelligent riders and I think this is the best possible way to do a good job ”.