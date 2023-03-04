Zacatecas, Zac.- They invite tourists and families from Zacatecas to celebrate family day in Historic Center of Zacatecas with the great celebration called “Incredible Families Expo 2023”.

Concerts, workshops, food, will be just some of the activities that will be offered during this celebration that will take place, mainly, on Avenida Hidalgo, right in front of the Basilica de Guadalupe Cathedral.

Authorities of the State Government, the State System for the Integral Development of the Family (SEDIF) and the Zacatecas City Council prepared the festival “Expo Familias Increíbles 2023”.

Which will be done This Sunday March 5or, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., in the streets that go from Avenida Hidalgothe Allende and the main squares and squares.

Activities artistic, cultural, sports, talleres, jumps, food area, bike ride and information stands, are prepared for reunite families from Zacatecas.

Among which stand out a dog training show, at 09:00 a.m.; pet Adoption, bot race, concerts by the symphonic bands of Guadalupe and Zacatecas.

Besides that the panoramic train rideaccess to Enchanted Zoo and the Zigzag Interactive Park will be free for the whole family.

while the Mina del Eden will have a 50% discount in their tickets for families and children from 0 to 10 years old They ride the cable car for free.

On the Facebook page of Sedif Zacatecas there is the complete program of the activities that will take place this Sunday in the Historic Center of the city.