Athletics | Will Wilma Murto jump to a medal again? HS follows the EC Indoor Championships in athletics

March 4, 2023
The pole vault final starts at 18:05.

Pole vaulter Wilma Murto will jump on Saturday night in the final for the medals, as the European Athletics Indoor Championships continue in Istanbul.

Murro’s competition starts at 18:05. HS follows the competition in the tracking found below this story.

Last summer, Murto won the European outdoor track championship. If he wins, he would become the first Finn to be the European champion on both indoor and outdoor tracks.

There will also be competition for Finns in the evening Joonas Rinnewho is involved in the 800 meter semi-finals.

