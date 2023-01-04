For a long time, fans of Baran Bo Odar and Jantje Freise were looking forward to her return to Netflix after the success of “Dark”, fiction about time travel that has a legion of followers. This is how in 2022 users saw the premiere of “1899”, their new show with which they sought to play again with the minds of viewers.

A little over a month after its release in November, bad news was revealed: Netflix canceled “1899” and took away the opportunity to have the three seasons that its creators had planned. “Sometimes things don’t go as planned. This is life. We know this will disappoint the fans, but we thank you for being a part of this adventure,” Odar shared on his Instagram account.

Fans demand the return of “1899” to Netflix

The news has not been well received by fans, who have been waiting for several years for the new project from the creators of “Dark”. Through social networks, users have questioned the decision and commented that “Netflix cancels successful series, but gives more seasons to stories like ‘Elite’, which do not have the same character and plot development.”

“1899” is the new series from the creators of “Dark”, a streaming hit. Photo: Netflix

“It hurt me that they canceled “1899”, but, of course, then they renew seasons of series like ‘Elite’”, “But there is ‘Elite’ with six seasons, repeating the same thing over and over again” and “The problem of ‘1899′ is that not everyone understands it and I think that ‘Elite’ doesn’t need to be explained to anyone” are some comments that can be read on Twitter.

Fans against the cancellation of “1899”. Photo: Twitter capture

What is “1899” about?

The synopsis reads: “A group of migrants leave London aboard a steamer to start a new life in New York. Everything seems to be going well until they find another similar ship adrift on the high seas. It is then that the trip becomes a nightmare.