Vietnam | The child who fell into the concrete pillar was pronounced dead

The boy was apparently out looking for scrap metal when he fell into a hollow concrete pillar on Saturday in southern Vietnam.

A concrete pillar the 10-year-old boy who fell in was declared dead on Wednesday in Vietnam’s Dong Thap province, reports the news agency AFP.

The boy had been trapped inside the hollow pillar for four days. On Saturday, he fell into a 35-meter pillar at a construction site through a hole that was only about 25 centimeters in diameter. The boy had apparently been walking around looking for scrap metal.

Provincial Deputy Director Doan Tan Buu said Wednesday that the boy had died.

“He has been injured in a hollow pillar very deep and he has not had enough oxygen,” he told the press at the construction site, according to AFP.

“We had prioritized saving the boy. However, due to the circumstances, it is impossible that he would have survived.”

According to the deputy director, the boy was declared dead after medical experts were consulted.

The rescuers are trying to raise the boy’s body for burial as soon as possible, but according to Doan Tan Buu, it is a very difficult task.

At issue is an abutment of the new bridge, sunk deep into the ground. Since the beginning of the week, hundreds of people tried to save the boy from inside the pillar.

The rescuers tried to soften the soil around the pillar in order to pull the pillar up. Oxygen was also pumped into the shaft, but on Monday it was reported that the boy no longer responded to the rescuers.