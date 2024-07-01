Chihuahua.- To report cases of disappearance in the state, it is no longer necessary to wait 24, 48 and/or up to 72 hours since the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) has to file the absence report immediately, because The first hours are vital.

“It is no longer like before when there was a protocol of waiting 24, 48 and/or even 72 hours, now it must be done immediately; from the person who loses contact with their family member, that is, as long as they say that their family member always answers the phone and that it is turned off. Then the report is quickly taken,” said Adriana Sarahí Villalba Tarango, coordinator of the Missing and/or Absent Persons Unit of the Central Zone Prosecutor’s Office.

In that same sense, Villalba Tarango said that the Public Ministry has to prepare the report and that the hours of operation are from eight in the morning until ten at night.

“If they come to report in the early morning, the person on duty takes the report.”

Likewise, the coordinator reported that when going to the Prosecutor’s Office, it is necessary to take a statement to find out where the victim was last seen, how long they have not heard from her, if they knew where she was going and her phone number, since it is part of the investigation work.

“It is always about locating the person alive. We begin the search by sending letters to hospitals and to public security so that they can help us with patrol routes. The investigation is sent to digital media on the Prosecutor’s Office platform and the search is carried out by the Ministerial Police. As soon as we take the report, a letter is sent to the agents and the search does not stop until the person is located,” he explained.

To file a complaint, it is necessary to bring a recent photograph (preferably in color) and know essential information such as: personal details, illnesses, date of birth, clothes last worn.

In cases where the absence was voluntary, the ministry asks the corresponding questions and then closes the investigation file.

“It is no longer like before when there was a protocol of waiting 24, 48 and/or up to 72 hours, now it must be done immediately; since the person loses contact with their family member”, Adriana Sarahí Villalba, Coordinator of the Absent and/or Missing Persons Unit of the Central Zone Prosecutor’s Office.

#call #timely #reporting #disappearances