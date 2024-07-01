The Mexican team added a new failure to its history. The team was unable to advance from the Group Stage of the Copa America 2024after tying without goals against Ecuador, which advanced due to a better goal difference. The Tricolor did their best to try to break the rival goal, however, again not as many dangerous actions were generated, leaving the offensive team as great villains like Santiago Gimenez, Julian Quiñones and Uriel Antuna.
After this piece of paper, Jaime Lozano It is unlikely that he will continue to lead the Tricolor, and despite making excuses with a generational change, he did not give as many minutes to players as Marcelo Flores and Erick Sanchezapart from not using those who lived a great present as Roberto Alvarado and Jordi CortizoAlso before the tournament he cut Jordan Carrillo, Andres Montano and Victor Guzman.
It’s time to find out who could be Jimmy’s replacements at the head of Mexico:
The first name that came to light as soon as Jaime Lozano lost against VenezuelaIt quickly became known that since Televisa They offered the services of the Brazilian coach Americaafter his great year, where he won three titles, plus the one won this Sunday against the Tigers in the MX Super Cup.
Despite being linked to El Tricolor, the South American admitted that the only thing on his mind for now is the Coapa team.
At first it was assumed that El Vasco should be Jaime Lozano’s advisor, so that he could share his vast experience, after having been selected for the national World Cup and having directed two World Cups, to which he arrived as a ‘firefighter’ after the mismanagement of Enrique Meza and Jose Manuel de la Torre. The successful strategist was cut by the Majorca and in these moments he is free to take the reins.
If there is a name that the fans have been asking for for a long time, since before the Argentine was placed Diego Coccawas the Uruguayan, who knows how to handle youth very well, managing to get several youth players to emerge in the Pachucabut previously also did a great job in Santos LagunaHis dynamic and offensive style of play has caught the eye of fans, but in the end, they preferred to place another manager because surely the Uruguayan would not let himself be bossed around to tell him which players to call up.
Another of the technical candidates before choosing Diego Cocca It was Nacho, who also made Lionachieving a title of Liga MX, apart from achieving a striking offensive style. However, he was not given the green light, so he tried out in Spain without having much luck, returning to Mexico with the help of Tolucacoming close to winning the League and now with Santos Laguna is writing a new story.
Nacho was a leader during his time with the national team, as he was the captain, so he has the authority to take the reins of the Tricolor.
Due to his past mistakes, he will hardly be considered again for the position, remembering the altercation he had with Cristian Martinoli and Luis Garcia of TV Azteca after the criticism he received as Mexico’s strategist. However, he has been linked several times thanks to his good work in the 2014 Brazil World Cup, although in his last stages as a strategist he has not done very well, especially in Xolos.
El Piojo continually aspires to have a complete process, since he did not have the time of four years.
