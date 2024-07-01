After this piece of paper, Jaime Lozano It is unlikely that he will continue to lead the Tricolor, and despite making excuses with a generational change, he did not give as many minutes to players as Marcelo Flores and Erick Sanchezapart from not using those who lived a great present as Roberto Alvarado and Jordi CortizoAlso before the tournament he cut Jordan Carrillo, Andres Montano and Victor Guzman.

It’s time to find out who could be Jimmy’s replacements at the head of Mexico:

Despite being linked to El Tricolor, the South American admitted that the only thing on his mind for now is the Coapa team.

Nacho was a leader during his time with the national team, as he was the captain, so he has the authority to take the reins of the Tricolor.

El Piojo continually aspires to have a complete process, since he did not have the time of four years.