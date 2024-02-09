The European Union also comes out in the open on the issue of electric car incentives in Italy, which broke out after the rustic duel between the Italian government majority and Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis. And he does it effectively calling themselves out from the diatribe: the clash between the parties and more generally the issue of consumer subsidies to encourage the purchase of EVs in our country it is not about the EU. Not under the conditions we see today, at least.

No discrimination

The vice-president of the European Commission responsible for Competition, Margrethe Vestager, took stock of the situation. “We have no European consumer subsidies for the purchase of electric vehicles. There are different schemes in different Member States, some have this type of support, others do not. And as long as they are not discriminatory, It's not for us to discuss“his words reported by Ansa.

National theme

Everything revolves around the last concept highlighted by Vestager: being discriminatory. Only in that specific case would the EU be called to intervene, otherwise the issue remains topical only for the national government in question, therefore the Italian one. “If the subsidies go directly to businesses, then the question is different. But when it comes to supporting consumers in purchasing products, if it is done in a non-discriminatory way, it is not a question for us, but rather for the national authorities“concluded the Vice President of the European Commission responsible for Competition.