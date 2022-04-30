Mazatlán.- Two adolescents disappeared days ago in Durango, and there are those who assure that they were seen in the city and port of Mazatlán.

Is about Ingrid Regina Gonzalez Ortiz, 14 years old, and Eduardo Patricio Esquivel Cisneros13 years old.

In social networks it is detailed that these teenagers apparently were together when they disappeared earlier this week.

Ingrid Regina has a slim build, is 1.40 meters tall, has white skin and black hair. At the time of disappearance, she was wearing a white shirt, pants and a cherry-colored jacket with a gray stripe (EST 1 uniform).

They ask for help to locate missing youth in Durango

Eduardo Patricio is 1.74 meters tall, has a light brown complexion and brown eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black sweatshirt and black shorts, black tennis shoes and a red backpack.

In social networks there are people who assure that these two young men were seen in Mazatlán, and that they have even wanted to approach them to talk with them, but they run and flee.

It is requested that, if anyone knows of them or their whereabouts, they dial the 911 emergency number to give the information or request information from the authority.