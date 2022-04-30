Mexico City.- Another 24 hours passed after the first medical opinion that Pumas UNAM shared on social networks about his right back Alan Mozo, who presented an injury to his left knee that will practically leave him out of the Concaca finalF.

The player left the field of play before the end of the first half due to a hard contact that came from a fall of the player Xavier Arraigathe force caused Mozo to lose his balance after suffering a lever that made him leave the CU field on a stretcher.

The concern is still present in all Capital fans, who carry out prayer chains for the footballer on the club’s pages. In this Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 Alan Mozo became the sensation of the blue and gold, as well as the CONCACAF Champions Leaguetournament in which he added all the minutes before his injury.

Many were aware of the second exam that Alan Mozo will be given, to the extent that they did not stop browsing the accounts of Pumas UNAM throughout the day to recognize the new diagnosis of the specialists, which did not appear on this Friday, April 29.

Alan Mozo injured in the final

middle jam

The University students did not want to go ahead to give an estimated time that Alan Mozo will need to return to the courts, because in the first analysis there was no clear evidence after a clinical and imaging evaluation, just as his fans will continue to wait for the next result. .

Pumas UNAM let a 2-0 lead slip away in the first leg and now they will have to travel to the United States to win at Lumen FIeld -headquarters of the Seattle Sounders- to be the champion of the area, a tie will cause other 30 more minutes of drama, if the game persists in tables, the new monarch will be defined from the firing squad.

Cougars before the final

middle jam

We recommend you read

The return will be for next Wednesday, May 4 at 9:00 p.m. (Mexico time) 8:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). Previously, those led by Andrés Lillini will play the pass to reclassification of the Liga MX against the super leader Tuzos del Pachuca, in the Mexican capital.