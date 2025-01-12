Starting this Tuesday, the Valencia Court judges a farm school monitor accused of sexually abuse three girls and a crime of possession of child pornography.

The Prosecutor’s Office, which is provisionally requesting 13 years in prison for the defendant, indicates that the alleged events occurred on two different days at the end of May 2018 in a center located in a town in the province. Specifically, in the Camp de Túria region.

According to the qualification document of the Public Ministry, according to the information provided by the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community, the man lifted the three girls, who were then between 7 and 8 years old, onto his knees one by one, and made them touching the genitals over underwear.

Furthermore, during the search of the accused’s home, photographs with explicit sexual content Minors had participated in its preparation, either alone, with other minors or with adults.









The oral hearing is set for Tuesday, January 14 and Wednesday, January 15 in the Second Section of the Valencia Court.