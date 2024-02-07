Recently, Ron DeSantis added a political defeat, after supporting a bill that did not reach debate in the Senate. The governor of Florida had been in favor of a regulation that prohibited the display of flags of any type of sexual orientation or political party. However, the proposal was stalled in a legislative committee.

For some time now, the president of the Sunshine State has been seen as one of the most relevant figures in United States politics. This was reflected in his presidential aspirations, which he carried through to the Republican Party primaries. Despite expectations of him, he recently dropped out of the race to Donald Trump and Nikki Haley, who are still in that race. After that blow, now he added a new defeat in Florida.

The law that did not advance in Florida despite the support of Ron DeSantis

The bill SB1120 established that buildings such as government agencies, universities and public schools could not fly flags other than those of the United States or the state.as stated Tampa Bay Times. Although this in the regulations implied a prohibition on flags that displayed any political, religious or sexual orientation point of view, its critics interpreted it as directed towards the LGBTIQ+ flag.

When he was interviewed by the media, DeSantis claimed not to have read the full text of the bill in detail.. However, stated that he was in favor and indicated that it was not about any type of discrimination, since it targeted any flag that was not a country or state flag. Shortly after this comment, the proposal was definitively stalled.

The Senate committee in charge of voting in favor of the treatment of the law heard from different speakers, most of them against the project. Although he did not formally reject it, since the vote did not take place, Nor was the approval produced and, according to authorities appointed by the aforementioned media, a new meeting is not expected.. For that reason, The project was stalled and analysts believe that it will not be able to overcome that obstacle..