The Mossos now seek the aggressors, who would have fled in a car after the mortal aggression

03/09/2025



A man has died early this Saturday to Sunday after receiving several gunshots at the exit of the Latin Chicago disco De Terrassa (Barcelona), as sources close to the investigation have explained to Europa Press.

The events have happened About 6.30when the Mossos d’Esquadra have received a notice for the event and has come to the outskirts of the premises, located on Tàrrega Street. They have also made it effective of the D’Anterències Mèdiques System (SEM) has come there and have tried to revive the victim but they have not been able to save his life.

Apparently, the attackers fled From the scene before the Mossos d’Esquadra arrived there. As he has advanced ‘The case’ they would have done it in a vehicle that carried the Italian enrollment and from which they would have shot the victim up to five times.

The Catalan police have opened an investigation to identify the alleged author or authors of the crime, as well as locate the vehicle involvedbut at the moment it has not transpired that there has been some arrest for this death. The case is under summary secret and sources close to the case point to what a matter related to drugs could have in the background.