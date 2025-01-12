The ice trays between the gates had reached the depth of potholes, so many pairs of racing skis had already rutted the slope. But Lindsey Vonn made the icy bumps look like cotton balls, she glided over them so smoothly. On Saturday, behind the finish line, she still looked as if she couldn’t quite believe that she had just raced down the Arlberg in sixth place. 24 hours later she once again raced across the battered racing track with the high starting number 32. This time the goals in the Super-G were a little tighter, and once again she swept away all the nastiness of the St. Anton course builders. She crossed the finish line in fourth place and didn’t look all that surprised anymore. It was as if the American had never done anything other than ski World Cup races in the past six years.