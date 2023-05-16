Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 2:55 p.m.



| Updated 15:24h.

The Civil Guard arrested an individual on Tuesday, whose identity was not released, accused of allegedly causing more than a dozen fires in the Sierra de Burete, in the town of Cehegín, according to sources from the Benemérita.

The arrested man is expected to go to court in the next few hours and is charged with the alleged authorship of more than a dozen criminal acts committed in the same area in recent weeks.

The fire was located, specifically, on the side of the RM-504 road and burned 1,500 m2 of scrubland and pine forest. The events took place on Saturday, April 29. A terrestrial forestry brigade participated in the extinction work. two environmental agents and five firefighters from the Caravaca de la Cruz park, with two vehicles.