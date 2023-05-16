Gerard Piqué is still news. The former Barcelona player does not stop appearing in the entertainment media due to his separation from Shakira from Barranquilla.

In the last few hours, the image of the former Catalan defender has appeared in the tabloids after the Colombian singer released the emotional video for ‘Acrostic’, the song she dedicated to her children.

Piqué, in a bad light because of the situation, has even received serious criticism after Milan and Sasha appeared singing with such emotion in the clip.

And in that situation, Piqué’s first measure was to bring a witch to his last live broadcast.

The gesture, in the eyes of the entertainment portals: a ‘rematch’ after Shakira put a witch on her balcony, pointing to the house of Montserrat Bernabéu, Piqué’s mother.

Piqué takes out his own witch

In the most recent ‘streaming’ of the King’s League, the project with which Piqué has marked a new era by mixing football and ‘show’, he highlighted the statement he gave days ago, when he said that he would “wear a witch”.

The former Barcelona player was blunt: “We are going to bring a witch to the After Kings” (The King’s League Twitch Show)”.

The words, in the opinion of ‘La mesa caliente’, from ‘Telemundo’, were a clear reference to Shakira.

“He is talking about the witch because Shakira put a witch pointing to the balcony of her ex-mother-in-law’s house”the presenters said.

Although the presenters were very confident, the truth is that Piqué was referring to the situation being experienced by his friend Gerard Romero’s ‘Jijantes’ team in the King’s League. However, it was left on the table that the inspiration would have come from Shakira’s gesture towards her mother.

There is no way. Tomorrow a witch is coming at the After Kings, let’s see if we turn it around and change the dynamics of JijantesFC. https://t.co/vHydSZHL3v — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) May 14, 2023

