elements of the Security Strategy Coordinated Command Morelos Policearrested a man for his alleged responsibility in the crime of Violation of the Federal Law on Firearms and Explosives and/or whatever results, in the municipality of Yautepec.

This Thursday afternoon, during security and surveillance tours of the Cuernavaca-Cuautla federal highway At the height of the El Caudillo neighborhood in the municipality of Yautepec, the officers had contact with a person who reported an armed subject.

Uniformed went to the indicated location, in the Emiliano Zapata street where they observed a man, who was carrying a shotgun, and threatened to kill the people who passed through the place, for which he requested that they investigate.

Elements of the Morelos Police moved to the place, where they saw a subject who was carrying an object in the form of a firearm, and upon noticing the presence of the uniformed men, the man pointed at the officers.

Given this, the officers through verbal commands told him to leave the weapon on the floor, to which he agreed, and a shotgun supplied with a useful cartridge was secured.

For this reason, the subject identified as Jamie “N” 45 years of age, who was presented before the corresponding Public Ministry Agent to define his legal situation.