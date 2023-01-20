One of the most economically powerful teams in Mexican soccer are the tigers. In recent years, the university team has been growing in all aspects and in each new tournament it is one of the favorites for the title.
Players of all kinds have paraded among its ranks, both local, foreign and some exotic. Some have even come to the institution as the ‘bomb’ of the market, however, they never ended up performing at the club.
Today, on this occasion, in 90min we introduce you to the 5 footballers who arrived as a ‘bomb’ reinforcement and did not give up.
5. Florian Thauvin
The most recent case is that of Florian ThauvinThe Frenchman joined the team in 2021 from Olympique de Marseille and was widely recommended by André-Pierre Gignac.
However, the winger only had slight sparks in Mexican soccer. In total he played 38 games, getting 8 goals and 5 assists. Likewise, he was the most expensive in the transfer market with a value of 10 million dollars.
4. Jurgen Damm
The Mexican ‘sprinter’ could not be missing from this list Jürgen Damm. In his beginnings with the Tuzos del Pachuca he came to be named as a future promise of Mexican soccer.
It was said that thanks to his ability with the ball, he would be one of the youngsters who would stand out for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. However, the reality was very different.
In 2015 he left La Bella Airosa to sign with the Tigers, a team that threw the house out of the window and disbursed 8.8 million dollars for his services. With the cats he played 171 games, scoring 13 goals and 24 assists. He left in 2020 with Atlanta United,
3. Sebastian Cordova
While is true that sebastian cordova He is still at the club, the reality is that at the time he was also one of Tigres’ most notorious signings, however, until now he has remained a duty.
There have only been slight flashes that the former American player has shown, although he is far from his level that led him to be one of the Olympic players and of which at the time there was talk of going to Europe.
2. Carlos Gonzalez
Another of the reinforcements that was announced with great fanfare but in the end was a failure is that of Carlos Gonzalez.
The ‘Cocoliso’ dazzled by his goals achieved in the Pumas team, where the fans were hurt by his game. At the beginning of 2021, the cats paid the capitalists 4.4 million dollars to get their services.
However, the striker did not perform as expected, and in Tigres he could only score 11 goals in 58 games, a situation that caused him to be relegated to the bench and then go on a final purchase to Toluca.
1.Andy Delort
Andy Delort He is another Frenchman who came to Tigres with the approval of Gignac. In 2016, the managers opted for his services to make the perfect match with André-Pierre, however, his performance left much to be desired.
He played only 16 games, scoring only 4 goals. He left through the back door of the team and the 8 million that Tigres paid for him were of little use. In the end, he signed for Toulouse in his country.
