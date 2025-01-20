One more year, ‘Temptation Island’ (known as ‘LIDT’ by its acronym) once again reaps great audience figures. Telecinco is currently broadcasting its eighth season and the evolution of the couples and their tempters It has not disappointed because from the first moment we are already seeing fooling around and, above all, jealousy and disappointments between the protagonists of the program.

In this sense, viewers have already been able to see the first loud anger and threats of abandonment and breakup between the participants. Furthermore, they have already abandoned one of the couples, Fran and Ana, so now many are waiting to see if new couples or singles appear in the next programs wanting to conquer those who put themselves to the test.

Precisely in recent weeks, the video of Herrea young man who in his account TikTok (@herre7_) He narrated how months ago they proposed to him and his partner, Ana, to go on the program. «I have rejected ‘Temptation Island’,” he explains bluntly from his car, in a publication that has more than 160,000 views.

From the north, without tattoos…

«Yes kids. A few months ago the producer of ‘LIDT’ contacted Ana and me and It seems like a lie but it has happened», he reveals. Herre, who is an urban musical artist, reveals that they contacted him through networks and that at the same time they called Ana, his partner. “They told us that they needed a partner with our profile, who is from the north,” he details, implying that they were also interested in the fact that neither he nor she have tattoos and that they had been together for some time.









Thus, Herre highlights that they were offered to go to the Caribbean for two weeks, last September, to record the program that is currently being broadcast and confesses that he is curious to see who has gone from the north. Furthermore, the young man recognizes that for him “it was a very viable option for the music issue, because maybe I could put myself a little bit there in the image” and make it known.

However, he himself adds that they both thought “that as a couple it could affect us.” “So not everything is the money that there was and not everything is advertising,” defends Herre, who ends up saying, as if it were an emblem of life, that “love is ahead kids».

His video has generated a lot of buzz. Several Internet users have replied that “if they call you it’s because you signed up”, something that he flatly denies. In fact, he assures that he has proof on Instagram and messages that this was not the case. “If love is ahead, you should have no problem going and staying for two weeks,” another follower snapped, to whom Herre forcefully reminded that “beyond the ridicule they put you through, they ‘force’ you to play games, activities, have dates that would have no place in another context. “I just wanted to tell the anecdote because it was something strange,” he said.