Lars Ricken is the opposite of a loudspeaker. Even when he thinks there is a reason for it, Dortmund’s eternal Champions League hero always tries to maintain composure. Last Tuesday in Kiel, his Borussia’s disastrous performance clearly pushed him to the limits of this restraint. He found what the men in black and yellow played “unworthy”. And after the 2-0 defeat on Friday evening in Frankfurt, the third defeat in the third game of the new year, the Dortmund sports director even managed to give something that would have been seen on the diplomatic stage as an ultimatum for the now controversial coach Nuri Sahin . Sahin will continue, but “with the clear expectation that we will achieve victories and results.”