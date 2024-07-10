“The problem is trying to share the patient’s health data between the general practitioner, the local specialist and the institutional specialist, to try to reduce this gap that is being created, which is quite large, between the possibility of treatment that the local specialist has compared to that of an institutional doctor”, for skin diseases. Luca Bianchi, professor of Dermatology and director of the Dermatology Operating Unit at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome, said this during the event ‘Equity Group – Chronic Skin Diseases’ which brought together institutions, experts and politicians to identify some fundamental steps for the treatment and assistance of these pathologies.