Although it was not one of the biggest hits of the PlayStation 4, Days Gone was gradually forming its own audience, since Sony has given him the opportunity to step onto the platform of PCand generate expectations for a sequel, something that has not been possible due to the departure of the director of Bend Studio from the team. Even so, with any detail that comes to light it gives some hope to the followers, which the development studio itself considers inadequate because it is unnecessary excitement.

Recently, the community manager apologized to the fans, as there are always news with false reports that we will have the second part in the next few years, something that is totally false due to the departure of the director and that they are currently working on other projects. He adds that this type of issues are not fair, as they do not want a wrong message and even less from people who are no longer involved in the studio, with signs like those of John Garvin which lead to nothing but frustration.

All these types of headlines originate from previous developers, which puts us in a bad position. Like I said, people need likes. Time to move on. — Kevin McAllister (@vikingdad278) June 27, 2024

Here is the description of the game:

Days Gone is an open-world action-adventure video game developed by Bend Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. It was released in April 2019 for PlayStation 4 and later in May 2021 for Microsoft Windows. The game is set in a post-apocalyptic world in the Pacific Northwest of the United States, two years after a global pandemic that has turned millions of people into “Freakers,” zombie-like creatures. It is known for its combination of intense action, deep narrative and an immersive environment that challenges players to survive in a hostile and ever-changing world.

Remember that it is available in PS4 and PC.

