The emergence of several observation decks in New York in recent years has sparked a dizzying competition for visitors’ attention and money. Each platform seems to try to outdo the others with enhanced and immersive experiences, almost turning these places into amusement parks in the sky.

Donning my thrill-seeker cap, I’ve made several trips to the tops of Midtown buildings this year to find out whether these extras are welcome extras or unnecessary distractions. The experiences ranged from humbling to nerve-wracking.

The trick: You probably know the 1932 photo of construction workers eating lunch on a steel beam high above the New York skyline. Now, without the lunch and, thankfully, with seat belts, you can recreate that moment with friends and family.

The experience: On the elevator ride up to the 69th floor, I wasn’t quite sure what to expect. My amusement park mind was picturing an I-beam swinging to suspend me on the edge, like the X-Scream ride atop the Strat Hotel in Las Vegas. But this is much, much more sedate than that. The beam (there are two) can seat seven people, but if you’re going solo, like I did, you can ride it by yourself.

The beam lifted me 10 feet off the deck and then turned to head uptown, looking toward Central Park, but still with the deck safely below me. It then turned again to face a camera taking a picture of me.

Views: Dramatic. It was fun to be on a steel beam looking out at the thin residential towers of Midtown and the park. But since this experience is on the north side of the deck, you don’t get good views of the Empire State Building from this vantage point. You have to walk to the other side of the deck to see it.

Intensity: Moderate. Nothing to cause nightmares.

Cost: $40 for the observation deck; an additional $25 for the Beam.

The trick: Would you like to mix an interactive dance party with mirrors overlooking skyscrapers? This is your place.

The experience: Mirrors, mirrors on every wall. Stepping out of the elevators on the 91st floor of One Vanderbilt, you quickly enter a multi-level space with mirrors on nearly every surface (you have to wear plastic slippers over your shoes to minimize damage), giving the feeling of being somewhere between a nightclub and an MC Escher painting. But don’t worry, there are windows, too, so you can see the skyline while you’re inside. Another room is filled with reflective balloons that you can hold onto and bounce.

Views: Somewhere, hidden behind the balloons and reflections, are some of the best views in the city. Step out onto the 93rd-floor terrace to take it all in. From one side, Summit One Vanderbilt offers a prime view of the Chrysler Building, one of the city’s architectural wonders. From the other side, you can gaze up at the Empire State Building.

Intensity: Mild, although the feeling of overwhelming immersion is high.

Cost: $43 for ages 13 and up; $37 for ages 6-12; free for ages 5 and under.

City Climb at Edge takes you to the top, and then some.

The Trick: Have you ever done a ropes course? Great. Now, have you ever done a ropes course at 1,200 feet in the air? This experience offers the bravest of souls the chance to scale the crown of one of the city’s tallest buildings and peer down into the precipice. If that gives you palpitations, it should.

The Experience: While still on the ground floor, one of the Edge guides told me he’d had people crying on his shoulder when they were at the top. You also know things are going to get serious when a breathalyzer test is a prerequisite.

Edge has a glass-floored viewing platform that juts out from the building. But City Climbers go even higher. On the deck level, we put on our blue jumpsuits and were fitted with harnesses. This part took place in a room with a glass wall. A couple of strangers chatted with me through the glass, in total disbelief that I was “really going to go up there.”

We were tied with ropes to a railing that extended all the way up. We emerged onto a long staircase. To the left was the railing, to the right, nothing but open air. We climbed, one after the other, more than 150 steps to a platform where each of us leaned backwards over the edge. The exhilaration of doing something so outrageous eventually outweighed the stress and fear.

The views: None better when you reach the top.

Intensity: Maximum.

Cost: $185 (ages 13 and up only).

Views: Absolutely stunning. The multi-hued skyline, dotted with skyscrapers everywhere, is definitely worth the early commitment. It’s a great way to transform a conventional viewing platform into a sublime place.

Intensity: Mild. No stunts here, just visual magic.

Cost: $135.