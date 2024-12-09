This week, in episode number 192 of the El Role podcast, Nacho Gómez-Zarzuela tells how they have expanded borders with Darío D’Atriworld tour with the White Shadow and former director of the website of the Argentine newspaper Clarín, with whom he begins a new project related to nautical communication. Additionally, Gómez-Zarzuela interviews Urtzi Sagarribay about the fifth edition of Sail Inn Prowhich is celebrated on December 11 and 12 in Getxo. Luis Faguas finishes the information about Luderitz with a spectacular world record of Antoine Albeau.

Listen to the full episode below or access it through this link.