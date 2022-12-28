CDMX.- Although yesterday the Minister Margarita Ríos-Farjat denied that there was a conflict of interest in granting two suspensions to the Secretary General of State Government, javier navarrowith whom he worked in a law firm, the local PRI and PAN legislators affirmed that there is evidence of this link and demanded that the rule of law prevail over any personal affinity.

“We respect the opinion of the minister,” said PAN member Luis Susarrey, “but we do not share it. It is evident that there is a link, there is evidence of that and I believe that before any affinity the rule of law should prevail.”

The Deputy of PRILorena de la Garza, considered that the correct thing would have been for the minister to excuse herself from hearing the case.

“We believe that there is a conflict of interest. Her sister works for the Secretary. The Secretary and she were partners in the same office. Obviously there is a close professional relationship that it would have been best if she excused herself, it was no longer done so we have to wait for the corresponding legal path,” he said.

On Saturday it was published that the minister granted Navarro two suspensionsone that prevents the Secretary from being removed from office within the process that is followed for alleged abuse of authority and the second against the impeachment that is followed in the local Congress for not publishing decrees.

The local Congress pointed to the minister accusing her of conflict of interest because she worked from 1991 to 2008 as an associate lawyer at the firm Baker & McKenzie, where Navarro was a partner from 1995 to 2021, in addition to the fact that a sister of hers works in a dependent office of the Secretary of Government.

The minister admitted having coincided with the official in that period, but later, she assured, she did not hear from him for 10 years until both began acquiring public activities.

We recommend you read:

He explained that, precisely to prevent ministers from excusing themselves on too many occasions from reviewing trials, the Court contemplates specific cases of “intimate friendship”, “manifest enmity” that do not apply.