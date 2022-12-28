Guadalajara Jalisco.- Chivas de Guadalajara is favorite to lift the trophy of the first edition of the Sky Cup 2022 after beating Guadalajara Atlas in it Classic Tapatiothanks to the genius of edward torreswho applied oriented control to shoot Camilo Vargas in it Jalisco Stadium.

The team of Veljko Paunovic had a much more orderly game unlike what was shown by the pupils of Benjamin Moraby dedicating himself to hitting balls to look for Julius Caesar Furch Y Julian Quinonesbut neither could convert.

Chivas is connected with the Serbian and that was perceived on the field of the Monumental Jalisco, which began to be seen in poor condition due to the constant activity of matches played in this tournament that played against the Guadalajara Atlas today.

For its part, the Flock sought out aerial balls and long-distance shots to worry Camilo Vargas. Antonio Briseno He was the first to scare the red and black header by finishing off with his head, but a deflection from the defense changed the direction of the ball until it touched the crossbar.

Chivas celebrates Lalo Torres’ goal

Twitter CHIVAS

Minutes later came a foul on Sebastian Perez Bouqueton the edge of the area, for a direct free kick but the defensive wall kept the score at zero until the great play of ‘Lalo’ Torres to put a right hand that burst the crossbar but went into the bell for 1-0 at 40 ‘.

Chivas tied up Atlas’s attack

middle jam

Atlas would have the tie right at the start but Raul Rangel, with his brace saved, controlled the score in favor of Chivas. Briseño wanted his goal tonight and he finished off again inside the area but this time the ball went past the side. Already in the aggregate came a shot from ‘Baby Beltran who had a goal tag but ended up hitting the vertical.

Chivas de Guadalajara closed with 12 points out of 12 possible after beating the teams in this group round: Mazatlan FC (1-0), Santos Laguna (4-0), UANL Tigers (1-2) Y Guadalajara Atlas (1-0) this Tuesday.

José Rangel celebrates Chivas’ goal

middle jam

We recommend you read

Next Friday, December 30, the champion of the Sky Cup 2022. Blue Cross Y Chivassuper leaders of Sectors A and B, respectively, will dispute the title in the akron stadium, headquarters of the rojiblancos. The game will be at 8:00 p.m. (Mexico time) 7:00 p.m. (Culiacán time).