During the early hours of this Wednesday, emergency services were alerted by residents of the Obrera neighborhood in the municipality of Ecatepec, who heard the crying of a baby inside a planter located on the john f kennedy street.

Elements of the Public Safety and Traffic and Civil Protection and Firefighterswho confirmed that it was a naked male baby, abandoned in plastic bags, which was just a few hours after being born.

The Directorate of Public Safety and Traffic They set up a road device to expedite the passage of the medical unit on the way, so that the little one could receive care as soon as possible and avoid a tragedy.

Given this, he was immediately transferred to the General Hospital of Las Américas, where he was treated, although they indicated that his state of health was serious, for which reason he was admitted to the emergency area.

After assessing the state of health of the minor, the paramedics indicated that he had hypothermia and cardiorespiratory arrest; However, minutes later the little boy lost his life inside the hospital.

Also, uniformed Secretary of Security (SS) of the State of Mexicothey began the corresponding investigations to find the whereabouts of the mother and find out who would have left the newborn baby in those conditions.