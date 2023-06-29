chaos to FTC lawsuit against Microsoft for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, con sony who requested the removal of all his documents sent to the court following the discovery of a sensational error in censorshipmade with a felt-tip pen that let us see everything.

As the hearing continued with Dr. Bailey’s questioning, quite a bit of chaos ensued when it became clear that Sony’s law department’s censures on documents sent to the court hadn’t worked quite as well as they were supposed to.

Evidently performed with a markerthese proved to be ineffective in hiding the data that Sony did not want to disclose, perhaps also because, once you scanned the sheets, the contrast decreased and brought out the underlying writings.

Sony has since requested the removal of all documents relating to this day, but in the meantime we’ve got to get several interesting information and background. Among other things, we found out how much The Last of Us 2 and Horizon Forbidden West cost, as well as how much money Sony makes from Call of Duty on PlayStation.

Meanwhile, the trial is moving forward into its fourth day out of five, pending the deposition of Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.