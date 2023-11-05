We have an overview for you of which sensible used cars will reach the Youngtimer age in 2024.

It flies by. The year 2023 is almost behind us. We now have a few normal weeks left and then radio stations will start playing the only 15 Christmas records they have (or know of). A new year also means a new Formula 1 season (fun!) and of course a lot of new models.

But good times are also coming for the youngtimer customer. There are a lot of new youngtimers arriving! Or let’s put it another way: in 2024 there will be cars that can be driven as youngtimers for the first time.

Hooks and eyes sensible used cars 2024

Of course there are a few snags. You can drive a youngtimer for business purposes at 35% of the current value. For a while it looked as if the scheme would be canceled, but after a vote this year the scheme remained intact. The advantage is that you can write off your car costs for business purposes. However, keep in mind that you will have to make a VAT correction.

Another thing is that you are dealing with a car that is 15 years old (or older!). So there may be some flaws. Especially since you are dealing with the first cars from the series. That is an important fact, they are not always the most trouble-free cars, although we assume that 15 years later those issues have been corrected. To see which cars became youngtimers in previous years, we put the links below to the overviews we have already made. Then you can look at cars that have been youngtimers for a while longer (and where you can therefore choose from more different years of construction).

Volkswagen Polo (Typ 6R)

What is it?

The medium Volkswagen hatchback. The most boring and best car in its class and one of the most popular cars in our country.

What’s so special about it?

It is the best car in its class if you have to make do with one car. In terms of space, comfort and driving characteristics, the car almost feels a size bigger.

Which version should I have?

This is going to be a tricky one. In any case, avoid all three-cylinder and TSIs with the Volkswagen Polo. The 1.4 petrol or the 1.6 TDI are by far the best engines for this car. They are also the most reliable.

How much does a reasonable copy cost?

About 8,000 euros for a 1.4 Comfortline on petrol with a ton on the clock.

Toyota Prius (ZVW30)

What is it?

The third generation Toyota Prius. The ultimate hybrid for people who cannot choose between PvdA and GroenLinks. Think of this Toyota as the car for people who don’t want to drive, but have to.

What’s so special about it?

This third generation simply ‘works’. You can drive it really very economically, 1 in 20 is really no problem. They are very reliable and there is enough space for a family plus luggage. In terms of performance, you won’t be short of anything in the Netherlands. So, soberly considered, it is a good car. Just as tasteless as endive stew, but healthy.

Which version should I have?

There is only one version that will become a youngtimer in 2024, because the PHEV only came later. Since you want to make a wise choice, go for a basic version. Air conditioning, radio and cruise control are all you really need, right?

How much does a reasonable copy cost?

About 10,500 euros for an ‘Aspiration’ version with 115,000 km on the clock

Renault Grand Scenic (JZ)

What is it?

Virility symbol on four wheels from the time when French car brands knew what kind of car suited your life instead of meeting the demand of crossovers.

What’s so special about it?

Renault really took some notice of the criticism that it was too unreliable. This generation is considerably better built, which also applies to the Laguna and Mégane from this period. You don’t have to be afraid of Frans.

Which version should I have?

You have to treat yourself a little with a Grand Scénic. The old 2.0 four-cylinder is secretly a good choice. Not fast, but you always have an automatic. You did not choose this car for its performance on the asphalt, but because you apparently have something against contraception.

How much does a reasonable copy cost?

About 11 grand for a 2.0 Automatic Privilège with 120,000 km on the clock. You can get a family pack of Durex for 60 euros. So considerably cheaper.

Skoda Yeti (Typ 5L)

What is it?

A modern Simca Rancho. An original interpretation of the compact crossover.

What’s so special about it?

It was above all a functional and handy car with an original appearance. Apparently that was really not possible, which is why generic and interchangeable crossovers followed.

Which version should I have?

Pay extra road tax and choose a 2.0 TDI with manual gearbox. The TSI engines and DSG transmission are really bad. Not only at VW or Audi, but also at Skoda.

How much does a reasonable copy cost?

For 7,000 euros you have a Yeti Ambition with 2.0 diesel and manual gearbox with 180,000 km of experience.

Suzuki Kizashi (RE91)

What is it?

Surprisingly handsome and pleasantly driving origami Alfa. Proof that Suzuki could build a neat D-segment. Well, they could.

What’s so special about it?

That it ‘works’. The Kizashi has a great interior, still looks fresh and turns a corner well. At least as good as a Mazda 6, Honda Accord or Toyota Avensis.

Which version should I have?

There wasn’t much choice and that’s one of the reasons why it flopped. The best is the 2.4 with manual gearbox and front-wheel drive. This car does not need that AWD and while the manual gearbox is very nice, the automatic is not. The FWD is lighter and therefore faster and more economical.

How much does a reasonable copy cost?

They are still surprisingly expensive, but also last surprisingly long. Be sure not to pay too much, because it is used and cannot wear out. A little Kizashi 2.4 costs 13,000 euros (130,000 km).

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé (C207)

What is it?

A coupe based on the C-class, with the characteristics of an E-Class. Initially it would be the third generation CLK, but in the end the name was changed.

What’s so special about it?

Two things. First of all, the car is devoid of any form of sportiness. This is a two-door for retirees. Secondly, the air resistance is unprecedentedly low. This makes even the basic versions go particularly fast on the Autobahn.

Which version should I have?

Both ‘250s are very good. The E250 CGI can drive 1 in 17 and 247 km/h on the GPS. Unknown. The E250 CDI runs even faster and is even more economical. A six-cylinder is thicker, but overkill for the Netherlands. Look for a dark brown one with beige leather and wood inlays. Of course an Elegance.

How much does a reasonable copy cost?

About 12,500 euros, but then they drove more than a ton and a half. They’re Mercedes, so they can have it.

BMW X1 (E84)

What is it?

The first real compact crossover from BMW (the first X3 is just as big as the first X5, really).

What’s so special about it?

Just like the 1 Series, the X1 is made up of 3 Series parts. So a rear-wheel drive with possibly a six-cylinder engine. This made the X1 very expensive and cramped.

Which version should I have?

One with a naturally aspirated straight-six. Yes, you use a little more gasoline, but that is better than having to change timing chains every time. In addition, the X1 still has the real N52, not the N53 with direct injection. So the ultimate BMW engine.

How much does a reasonable copy cost?

A BMW X1 xDrive28i with six-cylinder will cost you 16 grand in the Netherlands with a ton on the clock.

Audi A5 Sportback (8T)

What is it?

The Audi A5 is actually nothing more or less than a liftback version of the Audi A4. But with a beautiful nose, bottom and roofline.

What’s so special about it?

The car just doesn’t want to look outdated. The current generation looks almost the same. It is still a particularly beautiful appearance. In contrast to the equally beautiful coupe, the Sportback is still quite practical with rear doors and bench. That fifth door is also more convenient than a sedan.

Which version should I have?

Good question, because the TSI engines from 15 years ago are not great. The 3.2 is not really fast, but it drinks. So just go for the 3.0 TDI quattro. Or a 2.0 TFSI where the timing chain and pistons have already been replaced. These are easy to find, just check to see if it was done at a reputable store.

How much does a reasonable copy cost?

They are very pricey, even in Germany. A 3.0 TDI quattro is available from 16,500 euros, which means 170,000 kilometers on the clock. Simple gasoline is cheaper.

Lexus IS250C (XE20)

What is it?

The Lexus IS250, but with a steel folding roof. So even tighter, heavier and more complex. It is a typical case of ‘we try to join a trend too late’. The car sold poorly and a successor was not produced. In retrospect, it is a wonderfully obscure car.

What’s so special about it?

Lexus is really bad at convertibles. The SC430 was a mediocre SL clone and this is just not it. New, it was a car that you could not recommend to anyone. The A5 Cabrio, 3 Series Cabrio, E-Class Cabrio and Infiniti G37 were better. However, the Lexus is now the most reliable and therefore suddenly very interesting.

Which version should I have?

In the Netherlands there is only one version, the IS250, and it has too little power. Doesn’t matter, this car is for cruising. The V6 is quiet and runs silky smooth. Consumption is completely out of proportion to the mediocre performance. Doesn’t matter, it’s business deductible. Importing an IS350 can be worthwhile, they drive considerably better.

How much does a reasonable copy cost?

They’re still expensive, man! And almost impossible to find. But around 16 grand the party starts.

Porsche Cayenne Diesel (957)

What is it?

The first Porsche with a diesel engine since the brand’s tractors. Built on the chassis of a Touareg with the engine of an Audi.

What’s so special about it?

That in many ways it doesn’t really feel like a Porsche. It doesn’t have a nice sound, it doesn’t go fast. But you do have the typical ‘Porsche invincibility’. So a great seating position, sleek interior and still excellent driving characteristics. And unlike modern crossovers, this Cayenne also takes you somewhere off the beaten track.

Which version should I have?

One from someone from southern Germany who has had it for 10 years. Small rims with balloon tires, comfort seats and no sporty accessories. Preferably one in beige.

How much does a reasonable copy cost?

15 to 20 grand for a Cayenne diesel with less than two tons on the clock. You can find them for less, but you can see thousands of euros in maintenance in the photos.

